Harold Ramirez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (batting .429 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers up 1-0.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .315 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 63.4% of his 123 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (9.8%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in 47 games this year (38.2%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this season (37.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|55
|.275
|AVG
|.360
|.325
|OBP
|.389
|.469
|SLG
|.455
|22
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|3
|37
|RBI
|31
|50/14
|K/BB
|29/8
|4
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.