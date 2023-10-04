Christian Bethancourt vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Texas Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi, with the first pitch at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.
He is back in action for the first time since September 30, when he went 2-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while batting .229.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 54 of 99 games this year (54.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (15.2%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 99), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (24.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (6.1%).
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (39 of 99), with two or more runs 10 times (10.1%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.223
|AVG
|.234
|.261
|OBP
|.253
|.376
|SLG
|.392
|14
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|45/8
|K/BB
|46/5
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing batters.
