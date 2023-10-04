The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 4.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Buccaneers considerably higher (15th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (21st).

The Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +6600, the ninth-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +6600 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay has three wins in four games against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Tampa Bay has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

The Buccaneers are totaling 301.5 yards per game offensively this season (22nd in NFL), and they are giving up 318.5 yards per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.

The Buccaneers are putting up 21 points per game offensively this season (19th in NFL), and they are giving up 17 points per game (seventh) on the other side of the ball.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has seven touchdown passes and two picks in four games, completing 69.6% for 882 yards (220.5 per game).

In addition, Mayfield has rushed for 61 yards and zero scores.

Mike Evans has 20 catches for 337 yards (84.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Rachaad White has rushed for 206 yards (51.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In four games, Chris Godwin has 21 catches for 255 yards (63.8 per game) and zero scores.

On defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended in four games.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +50000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +700 4 October 1 @ Saints W 26-9 +5000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +10000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +700 9 November 5 @ Texans - +10000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +500 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +50000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +10000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +5000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +50000

