Yandy Díaz vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.452 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series..
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Read More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.410), slugging percentage (.522) and total hits (173) this season.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 97 of 137 games this season (70.8%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 53 of those games he had more than one (38.7%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (22 of 137), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (49 of 137), with more than one RBI 19 times (13.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 74 of 137 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|67
|.363
|AVG
|.297
|.447
|OBP
|.373
|.568
|SLG
|.477
|29
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|10
|45
|RBI
|33
|47/35
|K/BB
|47/30
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks seventh, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
