After hitting .243 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 3:08 PM ET on Tuesday. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .252.

Pinto will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.

Pinto has recorded a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (18.2%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).

Pinto has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (27.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (21.2%).

He has scored in 10 of 33 games so far this year.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .130 AVG .351 .149 OBP .362 .261 SLG .614 2 XBH 7 2 HR 4 6 RBI 10 18/1 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings