Rene Pinto vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After hitting .243 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 3:08 PM ET on Tuesday. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .252.
- Pinto will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.
- Pinto has recorded a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (18.2%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Pinto has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (27.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (21.2%).
- He has scored in 10 of 33 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.130
|AVG
|.351
|.149
|OBP
|.362
|.261
|SLG
|.614
|2
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|10
|18/1
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.