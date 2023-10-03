On Tuesday, October 3 at 3:08 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the Wild Card round. Tyler Glasnow will get the call for the Rays, while Jordan Montgomery will take the hill for the Rangers.

The favored Rays have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +125. The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (10-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 84, or 66.1%, of the 127 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Rays have a 56-22 record (winning 71.8% of their games).

Tampa Bay has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total nine times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (46.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd

