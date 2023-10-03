Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 3:08 PM ET on October 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (10-7) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have been favorites in 127 games this season and won 84 (66.1%) of those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has won 56 of its 78 games, or 71.8%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 860 total runs this season.

The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Rays Schedule