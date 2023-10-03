On Tuesday, Manuel Margot (hitting .395 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .264 with 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.

Margot enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Margot has reached base via a hit in 60 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (4.2%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).

Margot has driven in a run in 31 games this season (32.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.3%).

He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .219 AVG .303 .274 OBP .341 .315 SLG .430 9 XBH 17 2 HR 2 17 RBI 21 27/9 K/BB 28/9 4 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings