Manuel Margot vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Manuel Margot (hitting .395 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .264 with 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Margot enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Margot has reached base via a hit in 60 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (4.2%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Margot has driven in a run in 31 games this season (32.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.3%).
- He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.219
|AVG
|.303
|.274
|OBP
|.341
|.315
|SLG
|.430
|9
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|21
|27/9
|K/BB
|28/9
|4
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks seventh, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.