Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .675 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on October 3 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series..

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 32 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks while batting .292.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Lowe will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last games.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this season (88 of 130), with more than one hit 38 times (29.2%).

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (20 of 130), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 54 games this season (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 70 .282 AVG .300 .307 OBP .357 .445 SLG .541 23 XBH 31 5 HR 15 27 RBI 56 58/8 K/BB 66/23 15 SB 17

Rangers Pitching Rankings