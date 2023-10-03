Isaac Paredes vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to start the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .250 with 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has had a hit in 80 of 141 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits 33 times (23.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.9% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has driven home a run in 58 games this year (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season (55 of 141), with two or more runs 15 times (10.6%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|.261
|AVG
|.241
|.368
|OBP
|.338
|.544
|SLG
|.440
|28
|XBH
|27
|18
|HR
|13
|53
|RBI
|45
|46/29
|K/BB
|58/29
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander went six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
