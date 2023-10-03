On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .315 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Ramirez is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 122 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has driven home a run in 47 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 46 of 122 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 55 .275 AVG .360 .325 OBP .389 .469 SLG .455 22 XBH 11 9 HR 3 37 RBI 31 50/14 K/BB 29/8 4 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings