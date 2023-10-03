The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 15th-ranked in the league as of October 3.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Buccaneers much higher (15th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (21st).

The Buccaneers have experienced the 12th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +10000 at the start of the season to +6600.

The Buccaneers have a 1.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

One Buccaneers game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Tampa Bay has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

The Buccaneers are putting up 301.5 yards per game on offense this year (22nd in NFL), and they are allowing 318.5 yards per game (15th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Buccaneers are averaging 21 points per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank seventh on defense with 17 points allowed per game.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In four games, Baker Mayfield has thrown for 882 yards (220.5 per game), with seven TDs and two INTs, and completing 69.6%.

In addition, Mayfield has run for 61 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Mike Evans has scored three times, catching 20 balls for 337 yards (84.3 per game).

Rachaad White has rushed for 206 yards (51.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Chris Godwin has 21 receptions for 255 yards (63.8 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

On defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. has helped lead the charge with 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended in four games.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +50000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +700 4 October 1 @ Saints W 26-9 +5000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +10000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +700 9 November 5 @ Texans - +10000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +500 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +50000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +10000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +5000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +50000

