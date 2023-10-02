Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Collier County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Collier County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Monday

First Baptist Academy at David Posnack Jewish Day School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 2

4:00 PM ET on October 2 Location: Davie, FL

Davie, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Palmetto Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Florida Christian High School at St John Neumann Catholic High School