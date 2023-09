The soccer schedule on Sunday is not one to miss. The matchups include Stade de Reims taking on Olympique Lyonnais in a Ligue 1 match.

Watch Ligue 1: Stade de Reims vs Olympique Lyonnais

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Le Havre vs Lille OSC

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: OGC Nice vs Stade Brestois

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Fenerbahce SK vs Rizespor

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Toulouse vs Metz

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Palermo vs FC Südtirol Bolzano Bozen

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Lorient vs Montpellier HSC

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 10:55 AM ET

10:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Konyaspor vs Besiktas JK

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 11:55 AM ET

11:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: Juventus FC vs UC Sampdoria Spa

League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer

Women's Italian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 11:55 AM ET

11:55 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Michigan State vs Penn State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Virginia vs Duke

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: York United vs Atlético Ottawa

League: Canadian Premier League Soccer

Canadian Premier League Soccer Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Fordham vs Davidson

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Serie A: AS Roma vs Frosinone

League: Serie A

Serie A Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Stade Rennais vs Nantes

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: UNLV vs Fresno State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Boise State vs Colorado State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs UCLA

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs Wyoming

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs USC

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: UCLA vs California

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Houston Dash

League: NWSL

NWSL Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: OL Reign vs North Carolina Courage

League: NWSL

NWSL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLS: Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake

League: MLS

MLS Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

