There are 26 matches on the docket today in the Rolex Shanghai Masters, across three different tournament rounds, with No. 140-ranked Marc Polmans against No. 253 Stefano Napolitano looking like the best matchup.

Rolex Shanghai Masters Info

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Rolex Shanghai Masters

Date: October 2

October 2 TV Channel:

Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Rolex Shanghai Masters?

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Omar Jasika vs. Stefano Napolitano Qualification Round 1 12:00 AM ET Napolitano (-190) Jasika (+140) Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Qualification Round 1 12:00 AM ET - - Seong Chan Hong vs. Ergi Kirkin Qualification Round 1 12:00 AM ET Hong (-275) Kirkin (+195) Yasutaka Uchiyama vs. Evgeny Donskoy Qualification Round 1 12:00 AM ET Donskoy (-130) Uchiyama (-105) Marc Polmans vs. Alibek Kachmazov Qualification Round 1 12:00 AM ET Polmans (-165) Kachmazov (+125) Hanwen Li vs. Dane Sweeny Qualification Round 1 1:00 AM ET Sweeny (-350) Li (+230) James Duckworth vs. Mikalai Haliak Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:40 AM ET Duckworth (-550) Haliak (+333) Benjamin Lock vs. Lorenzo Giustino Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:55 AM ET Giustino (-140) Lock (+105) Linang Xiao vs. James Mccabe Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:15 AM ET Mccabe (-500) Xiao (+320) Colin Sinclair vs. Li Tu Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:30 AM ET Tu (-350) Sinclair (+250) Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Alexey Zakharov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:15 AM ET Kovacevic (-750) Zakharov (+450) Rinky Hijikata vs. Marek Gengel Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:30 AM ET Hijikata (-2000) Gengel (+725) Yi Zhou vs. Denis Yevseyev Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:50 AM ET Yevseyev (-300) Zhou (+210) Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Miljan Zekic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 AM ET Hsu (-350) Zekic (+230) Sumit Nagal vs. Luke Saville Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 AM ET Nagal (-120) Saville (-110) Tung-Lin Wu vs. Egor Gerasimov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 AM ET Wu (-135) Gerasimov (+100) Fajing Sun vs. Alex Bolt Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:35 AM ET Bolt (-250) Sun (+170) Tao Mu vs. Mikhail Kukushkin Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Kukushkin (-900) Mu (+500) Terence Atmane vs. Hiroki Moriya Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:10 AM ET Atmane (-700) Moriya (+425) Philip Sekulic vs. Kaichi Uchida Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:20 AM ET Sekulic (-165) Uchida (+125) Sho Shimabukuro vs. Arthur Weber Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:20 AM ET Shimabukuro (-550) Weber (+350) Lloyd Harris vs. Dominik Palan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:20 AM ET Harris (-2000) Palan (+750) Beibit Zhukayev vs. Jason Jung Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:55 AM ET Jung (-150) Zhukayev (+110) Hoang Nam Ly vs. Steven Diez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Ly (-120) Diez (-110) Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Yasutaka Uchiyama Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 PM ET - - Marc Polmans vs. Stefano Napolitano Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 PM ET - -

