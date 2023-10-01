The Toronto Blue Jays (89-72) host the Tampa Bay Rays (98-63) at 3:07 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are Wes Parsons for the Blue Jays and Jacob Lopez for the Rays.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:07 PM ET

TV: SNET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Parsons - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lopez - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jacob Lopez

Lopez gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.

The 25-year-old left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wes Parsons

Parsons has been named the starter for the Blue Jays and will make his first start this season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 31-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

