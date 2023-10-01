Tampa Bay Rays (98-63) will play the Toronto Blue Jays (89-72) at Rogers Centre on Sunday, October 1 at 3:07 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Isaac Paredes will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Blue Jays are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rays (-110). The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Wes Parsons - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jacob Lopez - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Rays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 111 times and won 61, or 55%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 66-54 (winning 55% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Blue Jays have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Rays have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Rays have been victorious nine times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rays have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 6th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 1st

