The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Sunday at Rogers Centre, at 3:07 PM ET, with George Springer and Randy Arozarena among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 227 home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Tampa Bay has scored 848 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Rays rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Rays pitchers have a 1.173 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays' Taj Bradley (5-8) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing one inning of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing two hits.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Bradley has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home Taj Bradley Yusei Kikuchi 9/26/2023 Red Sox W 9-7 Away Zach Eflin Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox W 5-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Aaron Civale Yusei Kikuchi 9/30/2023 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away Shawn Armstrong Hyun-Jin Ryu 10/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Taj Bradley Kevin Gausman

