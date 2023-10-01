Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to defeat Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams meet on Sunday at 3:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Rays have -110 odds to play spoiler. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rays and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The Rays' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have come away with nine wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 9-17, a 34.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Tampa Bay's games have gone over the total in 89 of its 161 chances.

The Rays are 10-8-0 against the spread in their 18 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 45-35 40-26 58-37 74-52 24-11

