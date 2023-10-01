In Week 4 action at Caesars Superdome, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans will be up against the New Orleans Saints defense and Lonnie Johnson Jr.. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Tampa Bay receivers against the Saints' pass defense.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 47.7 15.9 5 23 8.50

Mike Evans vs. Lonnie Johnson Jr. Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans' 297 receiving yards (99 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 17 receptions on 28 targets with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Tampa Bay's passing attacks is 20th in the NFL with 619 passing yards (206.3 per game) and 11th with four passing touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have totaled 58 points this season, ranking 19th in the league with 19.3 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they are 25th in the NFL with 853 total yards (284.3 per contest).

Tampa Bay is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 31 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers have thrown the ball 14 times this season, ranking them 11th in the league.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. & the Saints' Defense

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high one interception to go along with one pass defended.

In the air, New Orleans has allowed the eighth-lowest number of passing yards in the league, 565 (188.3 per game).

The Saints' points-against average on defense is 16.7 per game, sixth-best in the league.

New Orleans hasn't given up more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have allowed a touchdown pass to two players this season.

Mike Evans vs. Lonnie Johnson Jr. Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Lonnie Johnson Jr. Rec. Targets 28 0 Def. Targets Receptions 17 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.5 0 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 297 1 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 99 0.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 103 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

