How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In the only matchup on the Liga MX slate today, Guadalajara Chivas and Deportivo Toluca FC square off at Estadio Nemesio Diez.
You will find information on how to watch today's Liga MX action right here.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs Guadalajara Chivas
Guadalajara Chivas journeys to match up with Deportivo Toluca FC at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Deportivo Toluca FC (+115)
- Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+230)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.