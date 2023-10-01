The New Orleans Saints (2-1) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome. Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point underdog. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 40.5 points.

The betting trends and insights for the Saints can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Saints.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-3.5) 40.5 -175 +145 FanDuel Saints (-3) 40.5 -162 +136

Other Week 4 Odds

Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Insights

Tampa Bay's record against the spread last season was 4-12-1.

The Buccaneers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

Tampa Bay had six of its 17 games hit the over last year.

New Orleans beat the spread six times in 17 games last season.

The Saints won once ATS (1-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last year.

New Orleans had six of its 17 games hit the over last year.

