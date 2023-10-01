How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (2-1) host an NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.
We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
Buccaneers Insights
- The Buccaneers score just 2.6 more points per game (19.3) than the Saints give up (16.7).
- The Buccaneers average just 3.7 fewer yards per game (284.3) than the Saints allow per outing (288).
- This year Tampa Bay runs for 21.7 fewer yards per game (78) than New Orleans allows (99.7).
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (5).
Buccaneers Away Performance
Buccaneers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 20-17
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Chicago
|W 27-17
|FOX
|9/25/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 25-11
|ABC
|10/1/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|10/26/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
