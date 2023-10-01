Division rivals New Orleans (2-1) and Tampa Bay (2-1) will meet in a matchup of NFC South teams on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 40 points has been set for the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Saints' upcoming game against Buccaneers, check out the article below, where we offer statistics to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Buccaneers vs Saints on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Buccaneers have been leading in one game and have been behind in two games.

The Saints have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering three points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter in one game, and they've lost the second quarter in two games.

The Saints have won the second quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging three points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

This season, the Buccaneers have won the third quarter in two games, and they've lost the third quarter in one game.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, and they've tied the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is allowing one points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of three games this season, the Buccaneers have lost the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time.

The Saints have been outscored by their opponent in the fourth quarter in all three games this year.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 2.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 11.7 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 4 In-Game Primers

Buccaneers vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Buccaneers have led after the first half in one game (1-0 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in one game (0-1), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Saints have had the lead two times (1-1 in those games) and have been behind one time (1-0).

2nd Half

This year, the Buccaneers have won the second half in one game, been outscored in the second half in one game, and tied in the second half in one game.

In three games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half one time, been outscored one time, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging eight points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 12.7 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Saints or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.