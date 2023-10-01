As of October 1 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, rank them 21st in the NFL.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), the Buccaneers are 21st in the NFL. They are four spots below that, 25th, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have made the Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds the same now (+10000) compared to the start of the season (+10000).

Based on their moneyline odds, the Buccaneers have a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One Buccaneers game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

Tampa Bay has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Buccaneers are putting up 284.3 yards per game on offense (24th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on defense with 359 yards allowed per game.

The Buccaneers are totaling 19.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, surrendering 19.7 points per game.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In three games, Mike Evans has 17 receptions for 297 yards (99.0 per game) and three TDs.

In three games, Baker Mayfield has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), with four touchdowns and one interception, completing 66.7%.

On the ground, Rachaad White has scored one touchdown and picked up 150 yards (50.0 per game).

In three games, Chris Godwin has 13 catches for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and zero scores.

As a playmaker on defense, the Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr. has compiled 22 tackles and one sack in his three games.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +40000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +5000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +40000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +550 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +30000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +5000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +30000

Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.