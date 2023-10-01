The focus will be on QBs Jameis Winston and Baker Mayfield when the New Orleans Saints (2-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) clash on October 1. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Baker Mayfield vs. Jameis Winston Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Jameis Winston 3 Games Played 1 66.7% Completion % 62.5% 636 (212.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 101 (101.0) 4 Touchdowns 0 1 Interceptions 0 30 (10.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 0 (0.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Saints Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Saints have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by surrendering 16.7 points per game. They rank ninth in the NFL with 288.0 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans' defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 565 passing yards allowed this season (eighth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Saints have been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking 10th in the NFL by surrendering 99.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd with 4.5 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, New Orleans ranks ninth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 31.8%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks third at 33.3%.

