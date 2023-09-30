Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Stetson Hatters and Marist Red Foxes match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Hatters. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Stetson vs. Marist Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Stetson (-10.1) 62.8 Stetson 36, Marist 26

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover three times.

In Hatters games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Red Foxes and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Hatters vs. Red Foxes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marist 21.3 42.7 21.0 49.0 21.5 39.5 Stetson 27.5 36.5 30.0 29.7 20.0 57.0

