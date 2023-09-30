Player prop bet options for Yandy Diaz, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 35 doubles, 22 home runs, 65 walks and 78 RBI (173 total hits).

He's slashing .330/.411/.523 so far this year.

Diaz has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .600 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Sep. 29 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 23 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 21 2-for-3 2 0 0 2

Isaac Paredes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Paredes Stats

Isaac Paredes has collected 120 hits with 23 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .248/.349/.488 on the year.

Paredes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Sep. 26 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 24 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 159 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 66 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .266/.346/.446 slash line on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 155 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .255/.325/.401 slash line so far this season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 28 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0

