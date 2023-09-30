George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field against Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 226 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 523 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has scored 841 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Rays rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Rays, who lead MLB with a 1.173 WHIP.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays' Shawn Armstrong (1-0) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw one inning out of the bullpen against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

In five starts this season, Armstrong has not yet earned a quality start.

Armstrong has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his five starts this season. He averages 1.3 frames per outing.

In 38 appearances this season, he has finished 32 without allowing an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/24/2023 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home Taj Bradley Yusei Kikuchi 9/26/2023 Red Sox W 9-7 Away Zach Eflin Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox W 5-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Aaron Civale Yusei Kikuchi 9/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Shawn Armstrong Hyun-Jin Ryu 10/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Taj Bradley Kevin Gausman

