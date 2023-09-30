Saturday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (89-71) squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays (97-63) at 3:07 PM ET (on September 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) to the mound, while Shawn Armstrong (1-0) will take the ball for the Rays.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 6, Rays 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Rays have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (32%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a mark of 6-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.3 runs per game (841 total runs).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

