Randy Arozarena vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 79 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 150 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 51 games this season (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored a run in 74 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.248
|AVG
|.263
|.367
|OBP
|.365
|.417
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|41
|73/38
|K/BB
|83/41
|16
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 194 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
