The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) and No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) will clash at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. Duke?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Duke 25, Notre Dame 23

Duke 25, Notre Dame 23 Notre Dame has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Fighting Irish have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Duke won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Blue Devils have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and won that game.

The Fighting Irish have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (+5.5)



Duke (+5.5) Notre Dame has played five games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

So far in 2023, Duke is undefeated against the spread.

The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)



Under (52.5) Three of Notre Dame's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 52.5 points.

There has not been a Duke game this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The point total for the contest of 52.5 is 24.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Notre Dame (39.6 points per game) and Duke (37.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 52.8 49.5 Implied Total AVG 37.4 39.8 28 ATS Record 3-1-1 2-1-1 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 51 44.5 Implied Total AVG 33.3 33 34 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

