Manuel Margot vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Manuel Margot (hitting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 21 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .265.
- Margot will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 58 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 3.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Margot has had an RBI in 30 games this season (31.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.4%).
- He has scored in 30 of 94 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.219
|AVG
|.308
|.274
|OBP
|.347
|.315
|SLG
|.423
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|20
|27/9
|K/BB
|28/9
|4
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Ryu (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
