On Saturday, Manuel Margot (hitting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 21 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .265.

Margot will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.

Margot has picked up a hit in 58 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a long ball in 3.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Margot has had an RBI in 30 games this season (31.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.4%).

He has scored in 30 of 94 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .219 AVG .308 .274 OBP .347 .315 SLG .423 9 XBH 16 2 HR 1 17 RBI 20 27/9 K/BB 28/9 4 SB 4

