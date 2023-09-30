On Saturday, Manuel Margot (hitting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has 21 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .265.
  • Margot will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.
  • Margot has picked up a hit in 58 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 3.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Margot has had an RBI in 30 games this season (31.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.4%).
  • He has scored in 30 of 94 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 45
.219 AVG .308
.274 OBP .347
.315 SLG .423
9 XBH 16
2 HR 1
17 RBI 20
27/9 K/BB 28/9
4 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • The Blue Jays will send Ryu (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
