The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .290 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.

Lowe enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .476 with two homers.

In 67.2% of his 128 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 128 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (15.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.6% of his games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 57 of 128 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 68 .282 AVG .297 .307 OBP .354 .445 SLG .534 23 XBH 28 5 HR 15 27 RBI 54 58/8 K/BB 64/22 15 SB 17

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings