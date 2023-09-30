Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, September 30 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has 23 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .248.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 98th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
  • Paredes has picked up a hit in 78 of 139 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.1% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Paredes has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.
  • In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 70
.261 AVG .236
.368 OBP .332
.544 SLG .438
28 XBH 26
18 HR 13
53 RBI 44
46/29 K/BB 57/27
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (194 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryu (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
