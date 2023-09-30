The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .309.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 76 of 120 games this season (63.3%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (28.3%).

He has homered in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Ramirez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44 of 120 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 53 .275 AVG .350 .325 OBP .378 .469 SLG .428 22 XBH 9 9 HR 2 37 RBI 28 50/14 K/BB 27/8 4 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings