Harold Ramirez vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .309.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 76 of 120 games this season (63.3%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (28.3%).
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Ramirez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44 of 120 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|53
|.275
|AVG
|.350
|.325
|OBP
|.378
|.469
|SLG
|.428
|22
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|2
|37
|RBI
|28
|50/14
|K/BB
|27/8
|4
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.31, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
