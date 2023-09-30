The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Auburn Tigers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Georgia has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 12th-best in total offense (496.3 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (282.3 yards allowed per game). Auburn has been thriving on defense, allowing just 298.5 total yards per game (24th-best). On offense, it ranks 85th by racking up 371.0 total yards per game.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Georgia vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Georgia Auburn 496.3 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.0 (93rd) 282.3 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (25th) 158.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.8 (30th) 337.5 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.3 (113th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 1,184 yards (296.0 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 72.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 184 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 96 yards (24.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 22 catches for 255 yards (63.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has caught 11 passes for 182 yards (45.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dominic Lovett's 17 receptions have turned into 169 yards.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has racked up 561 yards (140.3 yards per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 106 yards with two touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has run the ball 31 times for 143 yards, with one touchdown.

Damari Alston has rushed for 131 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Jay Fair has hauled in 184 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Shane Hooks has eight receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 106 yards (26.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Rivaldo Fairweather's 12 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.

