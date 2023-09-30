On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .225.

Bethancourt has recorded a hit in 53 of 98 games this year (54.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (14.3%).

He has homered in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 98), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has driven home a run in 24 games this year (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (39.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .223 AVG .227 .261 OBP .247 .376 SLG .383 14 XBH 12 5 HR 6 16 RBI 17 45/8 K/BB 45/5 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings