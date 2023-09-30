Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 21st in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds (+10000) place them 21st in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 25th.
- In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers currently have the same odds, going from +10000 at the start of the season to +10000.
- With odds of +10000, the Buccaneers have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay has won twice against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.
- The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.
- Tampa Bay has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Buccaneers are putting up 284.3 yards per game on offense (24th in NFL), and they rank 22nd defensively with 359 yards allowed per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers rank 19th in the NFL with 19.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in points allowed (359 points allowed per contest).
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Mike Evans has 17 receptions for 297 yards (99.0 per game) and three TDs in three games.
- Baker Mayfield has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), completing 66.7%, with four touchdowns and one interception in three games.
- In three games, Rachaad White has rushed for 150 yards (50.0 per game) and one score.
- Chris Godwin has 13 receptions for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- On defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. has helped lead the charge with 22 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended in three games.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|W 20-17
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|W 27-17
|+40000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|L 25-11
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6000
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
