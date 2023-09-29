Yandy Diaz is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 24, when he went 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 171 hits and an OBP of .408, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .515.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 71.1% of his games this season (96 of 135), with at least two hits 52 times (38.5%).

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 48 games this year (35.6%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 54.1% of his games this year (73 of 135), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (12.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 65 .363 AVG .293 .447 OBP .368 .568 SLG .464 29 XBH 27 12 HR 9 45 RBI 31 47/35 K/BB 46/29 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings