Rene Pinto vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Friday, Rene Pinto (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has two doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .245.
- In 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), Pinto has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pinto has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (29.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (22.6%).
- He has scored in eight games this year (25.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.130
|AVG
|.354
|.149
|OBP
|.367
|.261
|SLG
|.646
|2
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|10
|18/1
|K/BB
|11/1
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi (10-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.82), 32nd in WHIP (1.266), and 13th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
