On Friday, Rene Pinto (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto has two doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .245.

In 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), Pinto has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pinto has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (29.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (22.6%).

He has scored in eight games this year (25.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 .130 AVG .354 .149 OBP .367 .261 SLG .646 2 XBH 6 2 HR 4 6 RBI 10 18/1 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings