The Toronto Blue Jays (88-71) host the Tampa Bay Rays (97-62) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent batters. Bo Bichette has an average of .301 (ninth in league) for the Blue Jays, and Yandy Diaz ranks fifth at .328 for the Rays.

The probable starters are Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) for the Blue Jays and Aaron Civale (7-4) for the Rays.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (10-6, 3.82 ERA) vs Civale - TB (7-4, 3.43 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Rays will send Civale (7-4) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Wednesday, Sept. 20 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 22 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.

Civale is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this outing.

Civale is looking to collect his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In five of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays' Kikuchi (10-6) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in four innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.82, a 3.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.266.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

In 31 starts this season, Kikuchi has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.82), 32nd in WHIP (1.266), and 13th in K/9 (9.8).

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Rays

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with 837 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 225 home runs (sixth in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Rays three times this season, allowing them to go 21-for-63 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI in 15 innings.

