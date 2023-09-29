When the Toronto Blue Jays (88-71) and Tampa Bay Rays (97-62) match up at Rogers Centre on Friday, September 29, Yusei Kikuchi will get the call for the Blue Jays, while the Rays will send Aaron Civale to the hill. The game will begin at 7:07 PM ET.

The Rays are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Blue Jays (-145). A 7.5-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (10-6, 3.82 ERA) vs Civale - TB (7-4, 3.43 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Rays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're looking to put money on the Rays and Blue Jays matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rays (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Yandy Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 60 out of the 109 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have a record of 38-30 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (55.9% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.