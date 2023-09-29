How to Watch the Rays vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field against the Toronto Blue Jays and starter Yusei Kikuchi on Friday. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays' 225 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 520 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 837 total runs this season.
- The Rays have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Rays rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Tampa Bay has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- Tampa Bay has the fourth-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.
- Rays pitchers have a 1.166 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Aaron Civale (7-4) will take the mound for the Rays, his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in three innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
- He has seven quality starts in 22 chances this season.
- In 22 starts this season, Civale has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chris Bassitt
|9/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/26/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Tanner Houck
|9/27/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-0
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Brayan Bello
|9/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Yusei Kikuchi
|10/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Kevin Gausman
