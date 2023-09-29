Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (88-71) squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays (97-62) at 7:07 PM ET (on September 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Blue Jays will call on Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) versus the Rays and Aaron Civale (7-4).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Rays 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Explore More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Tampa Bay and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 contests.
- The Rays have been victorious in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Tampa Bay has a mark of 1-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (837 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays have the fourth-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
|September 23
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Zach Eflin vs Tanner Houck
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Littell vs Yusei Kikuchi
|October 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Kevin Gausman
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.