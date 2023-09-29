Friday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (88-71) squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays (97-62) at 7:07 PM ET (on September 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Blue Jays will call on Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) versus the Rays and Aaron Civale (7-4).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Tampa Bay and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 contests.

The Rays have been victorious in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has a mark of 1-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (837 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays have the fourth-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule