Randy Arozarena vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 149 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- In 14.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 51 games this season (34.2%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 74 times this season (49.7%), including 17 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|73
|.248
|AVG
|.264
|.367
|OBP
|.360
|.417
|SLG
|.436
|22
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|41
|73/38
|K/BB
|83/39
|16
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi (10-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.82), 32nd in WHIP (1.266), and 13th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
