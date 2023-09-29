The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena is batting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
  • Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 149 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
  • In 14.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arozarena has had an RBI in 51 games this season (34.2%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored at least once 74 times this season (49.7%), including 17 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
76 GP 73
.248 AVG .264
.367 OBP .360
.417 SLG .436
22 XBH 22
11 HR 12
43 RBI 41
73/38 K/BB 83/39
16 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kikuchi (10-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.82), 32nd in WHIP (1.266), and 13th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
