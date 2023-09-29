Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, September 29 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .250 with 23 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks.
  • He ranks 97th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Paredes has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 138 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Paredes has driven in a run in 57 games this season (41.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 69
.261 AVG .240
.368 OBP .337
.544 SLG .445
28 XBH 26
18 HR 13
53 RBI 44
46/29 K/BB 55/27
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (10-6) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 177 strikeouts through 162 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.82), 32nd in WHIP (1.266), and 13th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
