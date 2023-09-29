Harold Ramirez and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi on September 29 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .310 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (75 of 119), with multiple hits 34 times (28.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
67 GP 52
.275 AVG .352
.325 OBP .381
.469 SLG .426
22 XBH 8
9 HR 2
37 RBI 28
50/14 K/BB 27/8
4 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kikuchi (10-6) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 177 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 27th, 1.266 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
