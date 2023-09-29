Harold Ramirez and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi on September 29 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .310 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (75 of 119), with multiple hits 34 times (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 52 .275 AVG .352 .325 OBP .381 .469 SLG .426 22 XBH 8 9 HR 2 37 RBI 28 50/14 K/BB 27/8 4 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings