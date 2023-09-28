Week 5 of the 2023 college football season features seven games involving AAC teams. Our computer model likes Charlotte (+23.5) against SMU and betting the over/under in the East Carolina vs. Rice matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 5 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Charlotte +23.5 vs. SMU

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at SMU Mustangs

Charlotte 49ers at SMU Mustangs Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 9.7 points

SMU by 9.7 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UAB +21.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Tulane Green Wave

UAB Blazers at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 13.6 points

Tulane by 13.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: East Carolina +3.5 vs. Rice

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Rice Owls

East Carolina Pirates at Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 1.7 points

East Carolina by 1.7 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 5 AAC Total Bets

Over 46.5 - East Carolina vs. Rice

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Rice Owls

East Carolina Pirates at Rice Owls Projected Total: 58.3 points

58.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 59.5 - Boise State vs. Memphis

Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Memphis Tigers

Boise State Broncos at Memphis Tigers Projected Total: 54.5 points

54.5 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 53.5 - Charlotte vs. SMU

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at SMU Mustangs

Charlotte 49ers at SMU Mustangs Projected Total: 49.2 points

49.2 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Week 5 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Memphis 3-1 (1-0 AAC) 37.0 / 18.8 436.8 / 323.8 Tulane 3-1 (0-0 AAC) 28.5 / 16.0 375.0 / 291.3 South Florida 2-2 (1-0 AAC) 26.8 / 27.8 435.8 / 415.0 Rice 2-2 (0-1 AAC) 35.3 / 31.8 405.8 / 419.3 SMU 2-2 (0-0 AAC) 33.8 / 19.0 451.5 / 311.8 Temple 2-2 (0-0 AAC) 19.8 / 26.8 365.5 / 378.5 Tulsa 2-2 (0-0 AAC) 22.8 / 32.5 352.0 / 426.3 North Texas 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 33.3 / 47.0 445.0 / 538.3 Navy 1-2 (0-1 AAC) 17.0 / 23.3 336.3 / 359.7 UTSA 1-3 (0-0 AAC) 19.3 / 28.0 367.0 / 382.5 Charlotte 1-3 (0-0 AAC) 19.0 / 26.0 306.3 / 415.3 East Carolina 1-3 (0-0 AAC) 22.0 / 26.0 277.5 / 341.5 Florida Atlantic 1-3 (0-0 AAC) 20.8 / 27.0 331.0 / 398.0 UAB 1-3 (0-0 AAC) 28.0 / 36.3 414.3 / 430.0

