Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Saint Johns County, Florida this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at Countryside Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Oakleaf HS at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Matanzas High School at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartram Trail High School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
